Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Dyess rolls honor score

Tyronn Dyess added another 800 series to his résumé, rolling an 821 Saturday in the Saturday Bi-Couples League at Castle Lanes. The series for Dyess, his 51st 800 series, came on games of 255, 288 and 278. Dyess, 41, has 54 300 games and is averaging 237 in the league.