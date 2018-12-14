Bowlers roll honor scores
Four days, five honor scores for Tyronn Dyess. In the Bowler's Choice League Friday at Castle Lanes, the 40-year-old shot an 800 series for the third straight day with games of 278, 267 and 300 for an 845, his 48th national honor series. The 300 was his second of the week and 50th of his career. He had a 300 Tuesday, an 816 series Wednesday and an 803 series Thursday, all at Castle Lanes.
Three other bowlers had honor scores. John Schroeder Sr. rolled a 299 game during a 740 series in Bowler's Choice, Sam Slaasted had a 299 game during a 745 in the Knights of Castle League Thursday and Kevin Landreman had an 803 series with a 288 high game in the Big Ed's Commercial League at The Lanes on 20 Wednesday.
