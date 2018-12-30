Dyess bowls 100th honor score
Tyronn Dyess, bowling in the Castle Lakes Saturday Couples League, bowled a 300 as part of an 802 series. Both are national honor scores.
Tyess opened with games of 265 and 237 before bowling his 300. It was his 51st career 300 and 49th career 800 series.
The 40-year-old Dyess used a Roto Grip Sinister ball. He averages 240 in the league.
