Duo roll 300 at Castle Lanes
Ricardo Rodriguez and Mike Estes each rolled a 300 game on Thursday in the Knights of the Castle league at Castle Lanes. Rodriguez, 34, rolled games of 300-258-247 for a 805 series. It was his third lifetime 800 series and sixth 300 game. Estes, 62, rolled games of 197-219-300 for a 716 series. It was his seventh lifetime 300 game.
