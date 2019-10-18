{{featured_button_text}}

Duo roll 300 at Castle Lanes

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Ricardo Rodriguez and Mike Estes each rolled a 300 game on Thursday in the Knights of the Castle league at Castle Lanes. Rodriguez, 34, rolled games of 300-258-247 for a 805 series. It was his third lifetime 800 series and sixth 300 game. Estes, 62, rolled games of 197-219-300 for a 716 series. It was his seventh lifetime 300 game.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments