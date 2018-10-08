Debartolo rolls 300 game
Frankie Debartolo had it going in the Castle Classic League Monday night in Mount Pleasant.
He rolled his fourth career 300 game in his opening game, then finished off the series with a 258 and 227 for a 785.
Frankie Debartolo had it going in the Castle Classic League Monday night in Mount Pleasant.
He rolled his fourth career 300 game in his opening game, then finished off the series with a 258 and 227 for a 785.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.