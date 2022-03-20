 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Names in the Spotlight

Names in the Spotlight: Davies, 72, rolls first 300 game

Davies, 72, rolls first 300 game

After a long time on the lanes, Dick Davies finally pulled off one of bowling's ultimate accomplishments.

Davies, 72, rolled his first lifetime 300 game Friday morning while bowling in the Bowler's Choice League at Castle Lanes in Racine. He led off his 706 series with the perfect game, then shot back-to-back 203 games.

The right-hander was averaging 183 in the league, so he will earn USBC awards for 100 pins or more over average for a game and 150 pins or more over average for a series.

