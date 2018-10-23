Try 1 month for 99¢

Dahnert rolls 300 game

Matt Dehnert rolled a 300 game in the middle of a 766 series Monday in the Castle Classic League at Castle Lanes. Dahnert, 43, had games of 236, 300 and 230; the perfect game was his third.

