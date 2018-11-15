County wheelchair athletes playing at UW-Whitewater
Drew Selz and Laura Vacek, both Waterford natives, were respectively named to the men's and women's wheelchair basketball team's at UW-Whitewater for the 2018-19 season.
Both players are undeclared majors at the school.
Christina Schwab, coach of the women's team, said this is the strongest team in her three years at Whitewater.
"Our players have many different talents, and everyone brings something special. We will really be able to surprise some teams this year," she said.
"They are very good student-athletes as well. Their cumulative GPA is around a 3.5 as a team. We love the fact that this team can fill the stands, it's something very unique to this campus."
Jeremy Lade, coach of the men's team, emphasized the prestige of the program.
"Most people don't realize that we are competing against schools with Division 1 athletic programs. Most other teams are offering full-ride scholarships for their players," Lade said. "Our team is working hard every single day. We take a lot of pride in our roles as representatives of the Warhawk family."
