Try 3 months for $3

County athletes show out at NCAA Div. III track nationals

Three Racine County athletes competed Thursday through Saturday at the NCAA Division III Outdoor National Championships in Geneva, Ohio.

Megan Wallace, a Burlington High School graduate, represented UW-Eau Claire in two events. She finished in eighth in the women's heptathlon (26.28) and 19th in the long jump (5.47 meters).

UW-Whitewater sophomores and Case graduates Dwayne Ford and Tyreik Thomas also competed at nationals as members of the men’s 4x100 relay (sixth seed).

Ford and Thomas, along with Victor Rinaldi and Jake Schneider, combined for a third-place finish, four spots ahead of the group's preliminary finish. They posted a time of 41.13. Schneider and Ford are now two-time All-Americans.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments