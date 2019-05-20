County athletes qualify for NCAA Div. III track nationals
Four Racine County athletes will be competing Thursday through Saturday at the NCAA Division III Outdoor National Championships in Geneva, Ohio.
Megan Wallace, a Burlington High School graduate, will represent UW-Eau Claire in three events. Her best event is the women’s heptathlon, in which she is the third seed at nationals. She finished third at the Division III Indoor Championships in March. Wallace also qualified in the women’s long jump (17th seed) and as a member of the Blugolds’ 4x400 meter relay team (eighth seed).
UW-Whitewater sophomores and Case graduates Dwayne Ford and Tyreik Thomas qualified for nationals as members of the men’s 4x100 relay (sixth seed) at nationals.
Kelly Aldrich, a UW-La Crosse sophomore and Catholic Central graduate, qualified as a member of the women’s 4x100 relay (eighth seed).
• All four athletes also were selected in their respective events to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Division III All-Midwest Region team.
Adams, Steward, Prpa earn Ranger Awards
The 2019 Ranger Awards, which recognize excellence for UW-Parkside student-athletes, were held May 5 and three Racine County athletes earned awards.
Katie Adams, a Horlick High School graduate, was named the Female Student-Athlete of the Year. She was on the women’s volleyball team in the fall and on the track and field team in the spring, setting a school record in the javelin.
Jeremy Steward, a Park graduate, won two awards. The track and field standout was named the Male Breakthrough Athlete and won the Inspiration Award.
Leki Prpa, a Wind Lake resident and Muskego graduate, was named the Male Student-Athlete of the Year.
