Try 1 month for 99¢

Comstock rolls honor score

Luke Comstock had a night to remember Saturday in the Castle Bi-Couples League.

Comstock rolled his first career 800 series with games of 279, 258 and 265 for an 802.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments