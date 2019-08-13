Parkside's Flanigan signs pro contract
Former UW-Parkside men's basketball player Chavares Flanigan has signed overseas with the Surrey Scorchers, an English professional basketball team competing in the British Basketball League.
"I'm really excited to join the Scorchers. They believe I can be a big part of their team this season and I know I can," Flanigan said in a press release.
Flanigan had an illustrious career with Parkside, which was capped by him being named the 2019 Male Athlete of the Year at the Ranger Awards. He was named First Team All-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and First Team All-GLIAC Defensive. As a senior, Flanigan averaged 13.7 points, 5.6 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.
"Chip had an outstanding senior year this past season and it served as a perfect springboard to a professional career," Parkside coach Luke Reigel said in the release. "I'm so happy for Chip on so many levels, but mostly because he stuck through the tough times and came out better on the other side."
The Scorchers will open their season on Dec. 6. For more information, go to www.surreyscorchers.co.uk.
Kuiper, Zarek tie for fourth in Showdown
Amateurs Ricky Kuiper of Racine and Paul Zarek of Burlington tied for fourth in the Wisconsin State Golf Association/Wisconsin PGA Showdown held Monday at Meadowbrook Country Club in Mount Pleasant.
Kuiper and Zarek each shot 1-under-par 70 to lead local players.
The next best local finishers were pros Andrew Troyanek of Burlington (head pro at Rivermoor Golf Club), Jason Samuelian of Franklin (head pro at Meadowbrook) and Kaylor Steger of Mount Pleasant (mini-tour pro), and amateur Chris Wood of Mount Pleasant, who were part of a 10-way tie at 2-over 73.
Other local finishers were Charlie Brown of Sturtevant (assistant pro at Geneva National), who tied for 34th at 74, and amateur Ramiro Romo of Norway, who tied for 60th at 81.
The top three finishers and four of the six players who tied for fourth were pros, led by winner Jim Schuman of Scottsdale, Ariz. (head pro at Bluemound Golf & Country Club in Wauwatosa), who shot a 6-under 65.
• In the Wisconsin Women's State Golf Association Mid-Amateur Championship, Sarah DeKraay of Madison, a former Case High School standout, tied for sixth in the championship flight Monday at Stevens Point Country Club.
DeKraay, the state high school champion in 1982, totaled 47 points in the modified Stableford format.
The highest finisher in any flight was Sue Slater of Racine, who was third in the First Flight with 52 points.
