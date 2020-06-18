Names in the Spotlight: Chambers, Kuiper qualify for WSGA Match Play

Chambers, Kuiper qualify for WSGA Match Play
Road trips paid off for golfers Tom Chambers and Ricky Kuiper in the last week.
On Wednesday, Chambers, a Union Grove resident, shot an even-par 72 at Reedsburg Country Club and tied for first with Keith Lange of Richland Center in a qualifier for the Wisconsin State Golf Association Match Play Championship.
On June 11, Kuiper, of Racine, shot a 2-under-par 68 at Watertown Country Club and tied for first with Blake Wisdom of Lake Geneva in another qualifier.
The Match Play Championship is scheduled for June 22-25 at The Club at Strawberry Creek in Kenosha.
Bowlers roll honor scores
On Monday at River City Lanes in Waterford, Jessica Storm rolled a 761 women’s national honor series in the Miller Monday Night Classic League. Storm had a high game of 289.
On June 12, 17-year-old Stephanie Zagar rolled a 738 series on games of 247-257-234 in the Masters of Summer League at Castle Lanes in Racine.
On June 10, also at Castle, Shirley Stahl rolled a 702 series in the Wednesday Mini Storm League.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!