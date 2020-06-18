Names in the Spotlight: Chambers, Kuiper qualify for WSGA Match Play

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Chambers, Kuiper qualify for WSGA Match Play

Road trips paid off for golfers Tom Chambers and Ricky Kuiper in the last week.

On Wednesday, Chambers, a Union Grove resident, shot an even-par 72 at Reedsburg Country Club and tied for first with Keith Lange of Richland Center in a qualifier for the Wisconsin State Golf Association Match Play Championship.

On June 11, Kuiper, of Racine, shot a 2-under-par 68 at Watertown Country Club and tied for first with Blake Wisdom of Lake Geneva in another qualifier.

The Match Play Championship is scheduled for June 22-25 at The Club at Strawberry Creek in Kenosha.

Bowlers roll honor scores

On Monday at River City Lanes in Waterford, Jessica Storm rolled a 761 women’s national honor series in the Miller Monday Night Classic League. Storm had a high game of 289.

On June 12, 17-year-old Stephanie Zagar rolled a 738 series on games of 247-257-234 in the Masters of Summer League at Castle Lanes in Racine.

On June 10, also at Castle, Shirley Stahl rolled a 702 series in the Wednesday Mini Storm League.

