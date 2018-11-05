CCIW All-Conference Volleyball Team announced
The College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) announced on Monday the 2018 All-Conference Volleyball Team.
Carthage’s junior setter Ellie LeCount, graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, won her second-straight all-conference first team honor.
Enright rolls honor score
Kim Enright rolled a 713 series in the T&C Friday Night Industrial League in Burlington.
