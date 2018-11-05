Try 1 month for 99¢

CCIW All-Conference Volleyball Team announced

The College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) announced on Monday the 2018 All-Conference Volleyball Team.

Carthage’s junior setter Ellie LeCount, graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, won her second-straight all-conference first team honor.

Enright rolls honor score

Kim Enright rolled a 713 series in the T&C Friday Night Industrial League in Burlington.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments