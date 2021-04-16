Names in the Spotlight: Catholic Central girls CC team honored

The Catholic Central High School girls cross country team was among the best in the state in the classroom last fall and has been honored for its accomplishment.

The Lady Toppers, who qualified for the WIAA State Cross Country Championships last fall, had a combined grade-point of 4.0 and top the list of Division 3 schools for the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association Academic All-State team.

The state-qualifying team is comprised of juniors Bernadette Frisch, Kaleigh Lynch, Morgan Ramsey and Summer Peterson, and sophomores Elsie Kmecak, Anastassya Murphy and Eva Lynch. The No. 2 team on the Division 3 list, Kickapoo-LaFarge, had a GPA of 3.99.

Only two other teams on the WCCCA list, boys or girls, had a perfect GPA — Waunakee girls in Division 1 and Osceola girls in Division 2.

To be eligible for the award, teams must qualify for the WIAA state championships and have a team GPA of at least 3.5.

In addition to the academic honors for the Lady Toppers, head coach Rick Koceja was named the WCCCA District 6 Coach of the Year.

