Names in the Spotlight: Catholic Central girls CC team honored

The Catholic Central High School girls cross country team was among the best in the state in the classroom last fall and has been honored for its accomplishment.
The Lady Toppers, who qualified for the WIAA State Cross Country Championships last fall, had a combined grade-point of 4.0 and top the list of Division 3 schools for the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association Academic All-State team.
The state-qualifying team is comprised of juniors Bernadette Frisch, Kaleigh Lynch, Morgan Ramsey and Summer Peterson, and sophomores Elsie Kmecak, Anastassya Murphy and Eva Lynch. The No. 2 team on the Division 3 list, Kickapoo-LaFarge, had a GPA of 3.99.
Only two other teams on the WCCCA list, boys or girls, had a perfect GPA — Waunakee girls in Division 1 and Osceola girls in Division 2.
To be eligible for the award, teams must qualify for the WIAA state championships and have a team GPA of at least 3.5.
In addition to the academic honors for the Lady Toppers, head coach Rick Koceja was named the WCCCA District 6 Coach of the Year.
Bowlers roll honor scores
Tyronn Dyess is closing out this bowling season on a strong note, rolling his 68th lifetime 800 series and 65th 300 game in the Courtsmen League Wednesday at Castle Lanes. Dyess, 42, shot games of 258-300-269 for an 827 series, the fifth time this season he had 800/300 in the same series. He has 10 800s and six 300s this season.
Two bowlers west of I-94 shot honor scores Wednesday. At Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Cotie Holbek shot a 299 game during a 780 series in the Tri-B Bowlers League. At River City Lanes in Waterford, Mike Torosian rolled a 300 game during a 712 series in the Wednesday Men League.
Tuesday, back at Towne & Country, Dave Gajewski shot an 823 series (277-278-268), his second 800 of the season, in the Tuesday Nite Mixed League.