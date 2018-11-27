Try 3 months for $3

Castle produces honor scores

Castle Lanes was the place Monday for national honor scores.

In the Castle Classic League, Matt Siekert led the way by rolling games of 300, 247 and 259 for an 806 series. For the left-handed Siekert, 33, it was his fifth 800 and third 300. Also in the Castle Classic, Tony Kenyon, 27, had his 13th lifetime 300 game in the middle of a 699 series. The right-hander also had games of 213 and 186.

In the Castle Keglers League, Shaunte Stills had his 10th 300 game in the middle of a 728 series. The right-hander also had games of 222 and 206.

