Carthage setter LeCount repeats CCIW honor

For the second straight week, Carthage College junior setter Ellie LeCount, a St. Catherine’s High School graduate, has been named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Volleyball Setter of the Week.

The Lady Reds (16-7 overall, 6-0 in the CCIW) swept Elmhurst 3-0 Oct. 10 and LeCount had 40 assists. She helped Carthage to a .350 hitting percentage, their best in CCIW action this season.

Bowlers roll honor scores

McKenna Kramer started slow, but finished strong in the High School League at Towne & Country Lanes Wednesday, rolling a 736 women's national honor series. Kramer, 16, opened with a 203 game and followed with games of 257 and 276. It was her first 700.

Also at Towne & Country Wednesday, Jeff Vandegenachte rolled a 300 in the middle of a 790 series in the Tri-B Bowlers League. Vandegenachte shot games of 250, 300 and 240 for his 22nd lifetime perfect game.

• At The Lanes on 20 Oct. 12, Bob Wiegand rolled his second lifetime 300 game during a 661 series in the Miller Lite/Angry Bros. Handicap League.

