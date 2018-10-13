Try 1 month for 99¢

Carthage setter LeCount earns CCIW honors

Carthage College junior setter Ellie LeCount, a St. Catherine's High School graduate, has been named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Volleyball Player of the Week.

LeCount averaged 10.9 assists and 2.73 digs per set as the Lady Reds went 3-0 last week. She had 46 assists and 15 digs in a 3-2 victory over Lake Forest, 41 assists and seven digs in a 3-0 victory over Carroll and 33 assists and eight digs in a 3-0 win over North Park. 

Centell rolls honor score

Shawn Centell rolled a 299 game Friday during the Mike Corona UAW League at The Lanes on 20 in Mount Pleasant. Centell finished with a 692 series.

