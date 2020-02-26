Names in the Spotlight: Carthage's Woodward named to All-CCIW first team

Woodward named to All-CCIW first team

Carthage College senior guard Sammie Woodward made a big impression in her final season with the Lady Reds Tuesday.

The 2016 Prairie School graduate and 2016 All-Racine County Player of the Year was named to the All-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin first team, her first appearance on the all-conference team.

Woodward led the CCIW this season in minutes played per game (38.6), was second in scoring for Carthage (16.2 points per game) and finished as the Lady Reds’ all-time leader in free-throw shooting percentage (86.9 percent).

Joining Woodward on the first team is senior teammate Autumn Kalis, a unanimous selection and repeat selection.

Bowlers roll honor scores

Wednesday at The Lanes on 20, two bowlers had honor scores. In the Wednesday Nite Strike Force League, Tanya Kisner had a 710 women's national honor series with a high game of 238. In the Big Ed's Commercial League, Christopher Webb had a 300 game during a 688 series.

Tuesday at Castle Lanes, Tyronn Dyess had his 56th lifetime 300 game in the middle of a 782 series in the Miller Coors Doubles League. Dyess, 41, had games of 216-300-266.

Sunday at Castle Lanes, Lisa (Woody) Woodward rolled a 701 series with a high game of 244 in the Family & Friends League.

