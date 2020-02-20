Names in the Spotlight: Carthage's Woodward earns CoSIDA academic honor

Carthage’s Woodward earns CoSIDA honor
Carthage College senior guard Sammie Woodward, a Prairie School graduate, has been named to the NCAA Division III District 6 Academic First Team by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
Woodward, who also received the honor as a junior last year, holds a 4.0 grade-point average in Exercise Science at Carthage.
On the court, Woodward is fourth in Division III in minutes played per game (38.5) and 13th in D-III in free-throw percentage (88.2), and has the highest career-free-throw percentage (86.4) in school history.
Woodward wraps up her college career Saturday when the Lady Reds host Illinois Wesleyan at 5 p.m. in the Tarble Arena for Senior Day.
Burlington bowlers roll honor scores
Two bowlers at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington were locked in Wednesday.
In the Tri-B Bowlers League, Michael Scalf rolled his second 800 series of the season with an 846 on games of 289-279-278.
In the High School League, Amber Vogt, 16, a member of the Burlington varsity team, rolled her second women’s national honor series of her life and season with a 774 series on games of 269-247-258. Vogt’s previous high series of 710 was rolled in late December.