Names in the Spotlight: Carthage's Woodward earns CoSIDA academic honor

Carthage’s Woodward earns CoSIDA honor

Carthage College senior guard Sammie Woodward, a Prairie School graduate, has been named to the NCAA Division III District 6 Academic First Team by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

Woodward, who also received the honor as a junior last year, holds a 4.0 grade-point average in Exercise Science at Carthage.

On the court, Woodward is fourth in Division III in minutes played per game (38.5) and 13th in D-III in free-throw percentage (88.2), and has the highest career-free-throw percentage (86.4) in school history.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Woodward wraps up her college career Saturday when the Lady Reds host Illinois Wesleyan at 5 p.m. in the Tarble Arena for Senior Day.

Burlington bowlers roll honor scores

Two bowlers at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington were locked in Wednesday.

In the Tri-B Bowlers League, Michael Scalf rolled his second 800 series of the season with an 846 on games of 289-279-278.

In the High School League, Amber Vogt, 16, a member of the Burlington varsity team, rolled her second women’s national honor series of her life and season with a 774 series on games of 269-247-258. Vogt’s previous high series of 710 was rolled in late December.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0