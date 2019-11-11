You are the owner of this article.
Names in the Spotlight: Carthage's LeCount selected to CCIW first team
Names in the Spotlight: Carthage's LeCount selected to CCIW first team

LeCount CCIW first team again

Carthage College senior and St. Catherine’s High School graduate Ellie LeCount was named to the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Conference women’s volleyball first team for the third season in a row.

Ellie LeCount, Carthage

LeCount

LeCount, a setter, helped the Lady Reds win the CCIW regular season and tournament championships this season.

Johnson, Guinn earn ACAA honors

UW-Whitewater senior defender and St. Catherine’s High School graduate Trevor Johnson was named to the All-American Collegiate Athletic Conference second team.

Johnson_Trevor.jpg

Johnson

Also, Whitewater head coach Tony Guinn, who formerly coached at St. Catherine’s, was named ACAA Coach of the Year—his second conference coach of the year award during his Whitewater career.

tony-guinn.jpg

Guinn

The Warhawks (15-4-2) claimed their first-ever ACAA championship and fourth conference title in program history by defeating California-Santa Cruz on penalty kicks last Sunday in the league tournament championship match in Hudson, N.H.

