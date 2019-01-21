Try 1 month for 99¢

Carthage's Gilbert named player of the week

Carthage senior guard Bailey Gilbert was named the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Player of the Week on Monday.

A native of Sycamore, Illinois and Sycamore High School, Gilbert helped extend the Lady Reds' winning streak to seven games after a 2-0 showing last week. She finished with 22 points on 7 of 14 shooting from the field, along with three rebounds, three steals and one assist in a 71-60 victory over Carroll on Jan 16.

