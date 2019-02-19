Four Carthage College basketball players earn All-CCIW honors
Senior guard Bailey Gilbert and junior guard Autumn Kalis on Tuesday were named to the first team of the All-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin women’s basketball team.
Gilbert, who was a third-team selection two years ago and a second-team pick last year, was one of four unanimous first-team selections.
Junior guard Madie Kaelber, who played for Kenosha Indian Trail High School, earned second-team honors.
- Carthage junior forward Kienan Baltimore earned second-team honors on the All-CCIW men’s basketball team. It was the second straight season Baltimore earned the honor.
Hannah Frazier (women) and Aston Francis (men), both from Wheaton, were the CCIW Players of the Year.
Bowlers roll honor scores
Matt Dahnert led off a 751 series in the Castle Classic at Castle Lanes Monday with a 300 game. For Dahnert, 44, who followed with games of 215 and 236, it was his fourth lifetime 300.
At Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Rick Seidel and Jamey Caldwell each rolled a 300 game in the Monday Night Majors League. For Caldwell, who had games of 300-265-233 for a 798 series, it was his third perfect game of the season and sixth overall. Seidel’s was his third lifetime 300 and he had games of 226-300-203 for a 729 series.
Saturday, in the Kings & Queens League at Castle Lanes, Melissa Jansen rolled a 710 national honor series on games of 213, 277 and 220.
