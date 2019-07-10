Carothers wins boxing bronze at Junior Olympics
Breeon Carothers Jr. of Racine won a bronze medal in the 141-pound, age 17-18 bracket at the national Junior Olympics, held June 23 through 29 in Middleton.
Carothers, 16, competed against some boxers who have already graduated from high school and held his own.
He won his first three matches by unanimous decision, beating Christian Gragg of St. Louis in the first round, Jake Ysasi of Arlington, Texas in the second round and Cain Sandavol of Sacramento, Calif., in the third round.
In the semifinals, against top-ranked Ernesto Mercado of Pomona, Calif., the reigning world champion, Carothers lost a 3-2 split decision. Mercado went on to win the title.
Romo loses in Senior Match Play semifinal
Ramiro Romo of Norway and Kevin Cahill of Waukesha took their Wisconsin State Golf Association Senior Match Play semifinal to the limit Wednesday, with Cahill prevailing in 19 holes at Watertown Country Club.
Cahill went on to win the championship, beating WSGA Hall of Fame member Robert Gregorski of Menasha 6 and 5.
In the Super Senior final, Mike Hilton of Muskego beat John Hogan of Hazelhurst in 20 holes.
Golfers fare well in College Showcase
Three Racine County golfers finished in the upper half of their respective divisions Monday at the Wisconsin PGA College Showcase at Whistling Straits in Haven.
In the Girls Division, Veronica Parco of Sturtevant finished 10th in the 32-player field with a two-day total of 89-93—182. Norah Roberts of Racine tied for 13th at 88-97—185.
In the Boys Division, Brayden LoPiccolo of Mount Pleasant tied for 22nd in the 72-player field with 81-83—164.
UWP’s Barker picked for NCAA Pathway Program
Chris Barker of Racine, the senior associate director of athletics for administration and revenue generation at UW-Parkside, has been invited to participate in the 2019-2020 NCAA Pathway Program.
The program, of which Parkside director of athletics Andrew Gavin is a graduate, is one of 22 senior administrators invited to participate in the year-long program during which “participants engage in a series of experiential learning opportunities focused on advancing them to the top role in an athletics department or conference,” according to a press release.
“I am humbled, excited and thankful by this opportunity to further my knowledge as an administrator and leader,” Barker said in the release.
