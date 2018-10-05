Try 1 month for 99¢

Bushley rolls honor series

Travis Bushley rolled games of 234, 278 and 288 for an 800 series Thursday in the Thursday Gooseberries Classic League at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington.

The 800 was the first national honor series in the league this season.

