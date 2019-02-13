Busey’s collegiate-best score helps Santa Clara take third
St. Catherine’s High School graduate Sarah Busey helped the Santa Clara University women’s golf team finish third Tuesday at the Battle at the Rock Tournament at Riverside, Calif.
Busey, a sophomore, shot a collegiate-best 54-hole total of 218 (76-70-72) and tied with four other players for fifth place, matching her best college tournament finish. Her teammates Marni Murez (tied for 15th, 221) and Claire Choi (tied for 18th, 222) also finished in the top 20.
The Broncos shot a final-round 293, their best round of the three-day tournament, but came up just short. They totaled 883, two shots behind winner Grand Canyon and one shot behind runner-up Cal Poly.
Bowlers roll honor scores
A pair of bowlers at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington rolled lifetime-best series Tuesday in the Tuesday Nite Mixed League. David Kail had an 833 series, leading off with a 300 game and finishing 289-244, and Taylor Melahn shot 269-257-249 for a 775 women’s national honor series.
Tuesday at Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove, Greater Racine Area USBC Hall of Fame member Jim Wegner rolled a 300 game to highlight a 719 series in the Miller 64 Scratch League.
