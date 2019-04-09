Try 3 months for $3

Busey leads Santa Clara to second

Racine’s Sarah Busey continued her hot streak in Santa Clara University’s final tournament of the regular season Tuesday.

Busey, a 2017 St. Catherine’s High School graduate, extended her run of subpar rounds to five straight and tied for a career-best second place at the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic at Maricopa, Ariz.

Busey shot rounds of 71-70-71 for a three-round total of 4-under-par 212, matching her career low for the Broncos and tying with Beah Cruz of Northern Colorado. They were four shots behind champion Suthavee Chanachai of New Mexico State.

Santa Clara totaled 884 to finish second, one shot behind Texas-El Paso and one shot ahead of third-place New Mexico State.

The Broncos next play in the West Coast Conference Tournament April 18-20.

Bowlers roll honor scores

National honor scores were produced by two leagues Monday at Castle Lanes.

In the Castle Keglers League, Mike Thoennes, 28, rolled his fourth lifetime 800 series and second in nine days at Castle, shooting 259-279-289 for an 827 series.

In the Castle Classic League, Nancy Jeter, 49, who will be inducted into the Greater Racine Area USBC Hall of Fame next month, shot 234-266-203 for a 703 series.

