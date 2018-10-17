Busey helps Santa Clara win tournament
St. Catherine’s High School graduate Sarah Busey helped the Santa Clara University women’s golf team to the championship of the Pat Lesser-Harbottle Invitational Tuesday at Lakewood, Wash.
Busey, a sophomore, shot a three-round total of 221 (74-72-75). her best collegiate 54-hole score, to finish ninth and earn her second straight top-10 finish this fall for the Broncos. Her sophomore teammate, Emily Sumner, was sixth with 220. Both players made at least 10 birdies in the three-day tournament as Santa Clara made a tournament-best 37 birdies.
The Broncos began the final round three strokes out of the lead, but shot a season-low 291 to win by four shots with 891.
Doebereiner rolls 300 game
Steve Doebereiner, bowling in the Miller Classic Doubles League at Castle Lanes, rolled a 300 game Tuesday night. He finished with a 718 series.
