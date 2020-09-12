Names in the Spotlight: Busey handles heat for a strong finish

The release said Nowaczynski graduated from UW-Parkside in 2018 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication Arts and she earned a Master’s degree in Sports Management With Distinction from UW-Madison in 2019.

Schmutzer signs with Concordia-Nebraska

Haley Schmutzer, a senior with the Waterford High School trap shooting team, has signed a letter of intent to shoot for Concordia University in Seward, Neb.

Schmutzer, whose father, Patrick, is the coach of the Wolverines shooting team, will receive an athletic scholarship and an academic scholarship.

It was Concordia’s first signing for the 2021-2022 season.

Bowlers roll honor scores

At Castle Lanes Thursday, in the Knights of Castle League, Lauren Fischer, 31, shot games of 258-239-216 for a 713 series, her 44th lifetime national honor series.

At Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington on Wednesday, Jamey Caldwell rolled a 300 game during a 658 series in the Wednesday Tri-B Bowlers League.

At Castle Tuesday, Randy Prudhomme rolled a 300 game in the middle of a 718 series in the Teezers Veterans Appreciation League. He had games of 202-300-216,

At Towne & Country on Sept. 3, Taylor Melahn just fell short of her lifetime best, setting for a 767 series (high game 278) in the Gooseberries Classic League, and T&C general manager Theresa Riemer rolled a 713 series (high game 277) in the Frito's Thursday Morning Mixed League.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0