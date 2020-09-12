Names in the Spotlight: Busey handles heat for a strong finish

Racine’s Sarah Busey survived blazing heat last weekend to finish in the top 10 in the California State Fair Women’s Championship tournament at Sacramento, Calif.
Busey, a senior at Santa Clara (Calif.) University, shot back-to-back rounds of 74 to finish at 4-over-par 148 and tie for ninth with two other players.
Tess Blair of South Jordan, Utah, a freshman at Sacramento State, won the tournament by seven shots with a two-day total of 7-under 137 that included a first-round 65.
The tournament was played in temperatures above 110 degrees.
Union Grove’s Nowaczynski a PGA Works fellow
Leilyn Nowaczynski of Union Grove, a 2014 Waterford High School graduate, has been named a PGA WORKS fellow for the Wisconsin PGA Foundation.
According to a press release, the national PGA Works Fellowship “is the flagship program of the PGA REACH inclusion pillar. Focused on engaging a diverse demographic of participants — with consideration to gender, age, race, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, disability and veteran status — the PGA WORKS Fellowship is designed to establish a deep bench of talent prepared to ascend into key employment positions within the golf business.”
The release said Nowaczynski “will support a breadth of philanthropic initiatives for the Wisconsin PGA Foundation, the charitable foundation of the Wisconsin PGA Section,” including PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere), PGA HOPE Clinics and Play Days and PGA Junior League Golf and Drive.
The release said Nowaczynski graduated from UW-Parkside in 2018 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication Arts and she earned a Master’s degree in Sports Management With Distinction from UW-Madison in 2019.
Schmutzer signs with Concordia-Nebraska
Haley Schmutzer, a senior with the Waterford High School trap shooting team, has signed a letter of intent to shoot for Concordia University in Seward, Neb.
Schmutzer, whose father, Patrick, is the coach of the Wolverines shooting team, will receive an athletic scholarship and an academic scholarship.
It was Concordia’s first signing for the 2021-2022 season.
Bowlers roll honor scores
At Castle Lanes Thursday, in the Knights of Castle League, Lauren Fischer, 31, shot games of 258-239-216 for a 713 series, her 44th lifetime national honor series.
At Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington on Wednesday, Jamey Caldwell rolled a 300 game during a 658 series in the Wednesday Tri-B Bowlers League.
At Castle Tuesday, Randy Prudhomme rolled a 300 game in the middle of a 718 series in the Teezers Veterans Appreciation League. He had games of 202-300-216,
At Towne & Country on Sept. 3, Taylor Melahn just fell short of her lifetime best, setting for a 767 series (high game 278) in the Gooseberries Classic League, and T&C general manager Theresa Riemer rolled a 713 series (high game 277) in the Frito's Thursday Morning Mixed League.
