Busey earns All-West Coast Conference honors
Sarah Busey, a golfer on Santa Clara women’s team and St. Catherine’s High School graduate, earned a spot on the 2018-19 All-West Coast Conference team.
Busey finished fourth in the WCC Championship and led Santa Clara with a 73.43 stroke average while playing in all 10 events during the season. Busey also had six top 10 finishes.
