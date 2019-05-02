Try 3 months for $3

Busey earns All-West Coast Conference honors

Sarah Busey, a golfer on Santa Clara women’s team and St. Catherine’s High School graduate, earned a spot on the 2018-19 All-West Coast Conference team.

Busey finished fourth in the WCC Championship and led Santa Clara with a 73.43 stroke average while playing in all 10 events during the season. Busey also had six top 10 finishes.

