Busey advances to State Match Play Championship

Sarah Busey was on top of her game Monday at Whispering Springs Golf Course in Fond du Lac.

Busey, a St. Catherine’s High School graduate and Santa Clara University women’s golf standout, won two matches and advanced to the championship match in the WWSGA’s State Match Play Championship.

Busey, who won the No. 1 seed in the field on Sunday, defeated Sydney Brandt 7 and 5 in the quarterfinals, then beat Lorenza Martinez 2 and 1 in the semifinals. Busey had seven birdies on the day.

Busey, who won the tournament last year, will play Pewaukee’s Maggie Leaf in the final match. The two tee off at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Steelheads drop doubleheader against Hartland

The Racine Steelheads 17U dropped both games of a doubleheader against the Hartland Legion on Sunday at Horlick Field.

In the first game, the Steelheads lost 9-3, and all three of their runs coming in the seventh inning. Jax Calverley drove in two runs.

In the second game, Hartland scored 18 runs and won 18-4. The Steelheads committed five errors.

