Names in the Spotlight: Busch to enter Burlington Baseball Hall of Fame

Busch to enter Burlington Baseball Hall of Fame

Dennis Busch will be inducted into the Burlington Baseball Hall of Fame during ceremonies on Saturday, Aug. 1 at Beaumont Field, 595 Milwaukee Ave., in Burlington.

Busch began playing baseball in Little League, Pony League and Colt League in Burlington, and played baseball and football for Burlington High School. He graduated from BHS in 1967. After being drafted into the Army and serving for two years, he coached and managed an Independent League team in 1970 and 1971, then did the same for American Legion baseball from 1972-74. He continued to coach Tee-ball and Minor League baseball. He currently coaches softball at Wheatland Center Grade School.

Busch has also been a WIAA certified baseball and softball official for 48 years and still continues to umpire high school games in the Burlington area. He also is the only umpire in the Burlington Recreational Women’s Softball League.

In conjunction with the induction of Busch, the Burlington Baseball Hall of Fame Committee will hold a memorial tribute for the late Richard “Dick” Imrie, who passed away nearly two years ago. Imrie, a member of the committee and former member of the Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Board of Directors, was a member of the first class of the Hall of Fame in 2010.

