Bowlers roll honor scores
Russell Glessing finished play in the High School League at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington in style Wednesday, capping a 770 series with his first 300 game. Glessing, 17 and a senior on Burlington's high school club team, opened with a 279, slipped a bit in his second game with a 191 and then finished strong.
At Castle Lanes Wednesday, two bowlers each had a 299 game to run this week's total of honor scores to eight. Jeremy Kenyon, 34, just missed an 800 series, rolling games of 299, 238 and 258 for a 795 series in the Wednesday Niters League, and Todd Sullivan, 44, shot 299-212-204 for a 715 series in the Courtsmen League.
