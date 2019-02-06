Buhler named WIAC's men's swimming Athlete of the Week
UW-Stevens Point's William Buhler was selected as the WIAC's Men's Swimming Athlete of the Week.
Buhler, a Horlick High School graduate, won the mixed 100-yard breaststroke in a non-conference dual meet at Milwaukee with a time of 59.48.
Buhler also swam the second leg of the 200 medley relay with Jacob Aegerter, Grant Moser, and Reilly Donnellan that earned a second-place finish.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.