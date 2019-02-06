Try 1 month for 99¢

Buhler named WIAC's men's swimming Athlete of the Week

UW-Stevens Point's William Buhler was selected as the WIAC's Men's Swimming Athlete of the Week.

Buhler, a Horlick High School graduate, won the mixed 100-yard breaststroke in a non-conference dual meet at Milwaukee with a time of 59.48. 

Buhler also swam the second leg of the 200 medley relay with Jacob Aegerter, Grant Moser, and Reilly Donnellan that earned a second-place finish.

