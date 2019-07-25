Brown fourth at WPGA Senior Championship
Charlie Brown of Sturtevant, an assistant pro at Geneva National Golf Club in Lake Geneva, finished fourth Tuesday in the Wisconsin Senior PGA Professional Championship at Old Hickory Golf Club in Beaver Dam.
Brown shot a 1-under-par 70 in the first round Monday to share the lead with two-time defending WPGA Senior champion Jim Schuman, but Brown shot 80 on the second day to finish fourth at 150. He won $580.
Schuman, from Blue Mound Golf & Country Club, shot a final-round 71 to win his third straight title and fourth overall, all since 2015. Eddie Teresa (North Hills C.C.) and Brad Peck (Nakoma G.C.) tied for second at 148.
Tom Befera of Mount Pleasant, a PGA Life Member and former Kenosha Country Club pro, tied for 23rd at 85-84—169.
Lipari rolls honor series
Brandon Lipari, 34, rolled games of 280-289-243 for an 812 series, his 12th lifetime national honor series, in the Tuesday Summer Storm League at Castle Lanes.
