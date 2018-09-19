Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Brau bowls his fourth career 300 game

Scott Brau Jr. had a night to remember at Castle Lanes in the Miller Classic Doubles League. The left-hander rolled a 300 in his first game and finished with a 762 series.

Lisa Woodward also had an honor series, bowling a 726 in the Castle Tues. Nite Rollers League. That marked Woodward's seventh career 700 series.

