Brau bowls his fourth career 300 game
Scott Brau Jr. had a night to remember at Castle Lanes in the Miller Classic Doubles League. The left-hander rolled a 300 in his first game and finished with a 762 series.
Lisa Woodward also had an honor series, bowling a 726 in the Castle Tues. Nite Rollers League. That marked Woodward's seventh career 700 series.
