Bowlers roll honor scores

Stephanie Vertz rolled for an honor score on Tuesday in the Tuesday Nite Rollers league at Castle Lanes. Vertz, 33, rolled games of 214-216-278 for a 708 series. It was her first lifetime 700 series. Cotie Holbek rolled a 299 game Tuesday during the Tuesday Nite Mixed League at Towne & Country Lanes. He finished with a 789 series. Josh Hall rolled his third lifetime 300 on Thursday in the Thursday Gooseberries Classic league at Towne & Country Lanes. Hall, 22, had games of 300-246-209 for a 755 series.

