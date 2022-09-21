Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers rolls honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

Several bowlers have rolled national honor scores over the past two weeks.

SEPT. 9: Danielle Gename rolled a 741 series (270 high game) in the Angry Brothers Points League at The Lanes on 20 in Mount Pleasant.

SEPT. 14: Cotie Holbek rolled an 826 series (289 high game) in the Wednesday Tri-B Bowlers League at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington. At Castle Lanes in Racine, Stephanie Schwartz rolled a 732 series in the Wednesday Niters League.

SEPT. 15: At The Lanes, RJ Mattie, 18, rolled his first 300 game to lead off a 661 series in the Trestleboard League. He followed his perfect game with games of 176 and 185.

SEPT. 19: In The League at Castle, Ken Schwartz rolled a 300 game as part of a 761 series.