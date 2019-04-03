Bowlers roll honor scores
Tuesday night was a good night at Castle Lanes, with two bowlers rolling national honor scores in different leagues.
Jason Frank, 40, shot games of 245, 290 and 279 for an 814 series in the Miller Classic Doubles League, and Kyle Kisner, 28, led off a 788 series in the V.F.W. League with his eighth lifetime 300. Kisner finished with games of 265 and 223.
At Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington Tuesday, T&C general manager Theresa Riemer rolled her 11th national honor series of the season with a 711 series (259 high game) in the Tuesday Nite Mixed League. This is the second straight year Riemer has rolled at least 10 700 series.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.