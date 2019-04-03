Try 3 months for $3

Bowlers roll honor scores

Tuesday night was a good night at Castle Lanes, with two bowlers rolling national honor scores in different leagues.

Jason Frank, 40, shot games of 245, 290 and 279 for an 814 series in the Miller Classic Doubles League, and Kyle Kisner, 28, led off a 788 series in the V.F.W. League with his eighth lifetime 300. Kisner finished with games of 265 and 223.

At Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington Tuesday, T&C general manager Theresa Riemer rolled her 11th national honor series of the season with a 711 series (259 high game) in the Tuesday Nite Mixed League. This is the second straight year Riemer has rolled at least 10 700 series.

