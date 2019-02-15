Bowlers roll honor scores
Lennie Boresch Jr., a member of the USBC Hall of Fame, added to his resume Friday with his 98th career 300 game that capped a 795 series in the Bowlers Choice League at Castle Lanes in Racine. Boresch, 56, had games of 217 and 278 before his 300.
In the same league, Frank Langel, 60, rolled his third lifetime 300 game in the middle of a 714 series. He had bookend games of 231 and 183.
At Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Theresa Riemer led a trio of high rollers by shooting a lifetime-best 774 series in the Frito’s Thursday Morning Mixed League. Riemer, the general manager of Towne & Country, had games of 233, 265 and 276.
In the Thursday Businessmen League at T&C, Scott Squire (second 300 game) and Jeff Jobst (third 300) each had a perfect game. Squire shot 300-245-238 for a lifetime-best 783 series and Jobst shot 239-206-300 for 745.
On Feb. 7 at Castle Lanes, Lee Arquette had a 300 game during a 720 series and Brandon Lipari had a 299 game during a 772 series in the Knights of Castle League.
