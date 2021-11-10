Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

There were more honor scores in the last few weeks in Racine County bowling centers.

On Nov. 1 at Castle Lanes, Ben Betchkal rolled a 300 game during an 807 series in the Royal Car Care Classic League. In the same league, Al Zeitz Jr. rolled an 805 series and Derrick Anderson rolled a 300 game.

On Nov. 2 at Castle Lanes, Tom Larson, 38, shot a 804 (280-289-235) in the Teezers Veterans Appreciation League. It was his 14th lifetime 800 series.

On Nov. 3 at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Kim Enright shot a 702 series in the Wednesday Tri-B Bowlers League.

On Nov. 3 at The Lanes, Kevin Landreman rolled a 300 game (742 series) in the Big Ed's Commercial League.

On Nov. 4 at Castle Lanes, Jim Fredrickson had a 299 game (682 series) in the Knights of Castle League.

On Nov. 5 at Castle Lanes, Mark St. Martin, 62, had a 299 game (782 series) in the Bowler Choice League.

