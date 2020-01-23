Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores
Delbert Richards rolled an 805 series Wednesday in the Wednesday Niters League at Castle Lanes. Richards, 61, had his 10th lifetime 800 on games of 289-257-259.
At Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, two bowlers in the Monday Night Majors League had honor scores. Kelly Millard had his first lifetime 800 series, an 815, on games of 279-257-279, and Tyler Schildt had his second 800, an 811, on games of 277-290-244.
Junior bowler Hannah DeRosier, 16, got in on the act Saturday, rolling a lifetime-best 745 series, her first 700, on games of 290-256-199 in the Saturday Youth Majors League. The 290 game was also a lifetime best.