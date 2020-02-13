Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores
0 comments
Names in the Spotlight

Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bowlers roll honor scores

Using a ball just out of the box, Ryan Zagar rolled an 801 national honor series in the Wednesday Niters League at Castle Lanes Wednesday. Zagar, 26, had games of 290-268-243.

At The Lanes on 20 Wednesday, Tanya Kisner hit 700 on the head for a women's national honor series in the Wednesday Night Strike Force League. Kisner had a high game of 277.

At Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington Tuesday, Kristi Dangutis had her first 700 series of the season, rolling a 710 on games of 234-230-246 in the Tuesday Nite Mixed League.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News