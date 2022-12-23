Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

Here are more bowlers who had national honor scores over the past week and a half.

DEC. 13: The Teezers Veterans Appreciation League at Castle Lanes in Racine produced two perfect game artists. Tom Larsen, 39, shot games of 300-224-247 for a 771 series, his 13th 300, and Charlie Brown, 54, better known for his golf abilities, is a solid bowler as well and shot 215-300-217 for a 732 series and his eighth perfect game. The same night, in the Miller 64 Scratch League at Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove, Samantha Kelly had a 750 women’s national honor series. More from that league coming up.

DEC. 14: In the Wednesday Niters League at Castle, Stephanie Schwartz doubled her honor scores with a 748 series and a 298 game. In the Wednesday Tri-B Bowlers League at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Jenny Wonders added a 709 series to her resume.

DEC 15: Staying at Towne & Country, Cotie Holbek just keeps adding to his impressive totals with an 814 game highlighted by a 300 game. In the Strikettes League at Castle, Jenny Sieker rolled a 709 series (258 high game).

DEC. 19: Back in the Miller 64 Scratch League at Old Settler’s, Amy Gonzales had a 750 series and Lauren Fischer had a 725.