Bowlers roll honor scores

It was a day of firsts for Shawn Zagar at Castle Lanes Monday night in the Castle Classic League.

Zagar, 55, rolled his first lifetime 300 game and first 800 series. He rolled games of 256, 300 and 258 for an 814.

In the same league, Zak Eidsor rolled a 300 and had an 847 series. He rolled games of 300, 289 and 258 for his 104th career 800 series.

Also in the Castle Classic League, Nancy Jeter rolled a 766 series.

In the Hillside Classic 3 Man League Monday, Jenny Wonders rolled a 711 series.

