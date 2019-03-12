Bowlers roll honor scores
It was a day of firsts for Shawn Zagar at Castle Lanes Monday night in the Castle Classic League.
Zagar, 55, rolled his first lifetime 300 game and first 800 series. He rolled games of 256, 300 and 258 for an 814.
In the same league, Zak Eidsor rolled a 300 and had an 847 series. He rolled games of 300, 289 and 258 for his 104th career 800 series.
Also in the Castle Classic League, Nancy Jeter rolled a 766 series.
In the Hillside Classic 3 Man League Monday, Jenny Wonders rolled a 711 series.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.