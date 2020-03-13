Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores
Jose Carbajal was at it again Friday in the Bowler’s Choice League at Castle Lanes. For the second straight week, Carbajal, 62, rolled a 300 game in the league, capping a 720 series with his sixth lifetime perfect game. He had games of 225-195-216-300.
Thursday at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, T&C general manager Theresa Riemer had her 10th national honor series of the season in the Frito’s Thursday Morning Mixed League. She had a 722 series with a high game of 247. In the Gooseberries Classic League, Dustin Vasey rolled a 300 game and came up just short of 800 with a 794.
You have free articles remaining.
Wednesday at Towne & Country, Bucky Barker had a 299 game in the Wednesday Tri-B Bowlers League.
Mertins named CIBC Bowler of Month
Park High School graduate Caitlin Mertins, a sophomore on the UW-Whitewater bowling team, was named the Central Intercollegiate Bowling Conference Player of the Month for February.
Mertins helped the Warhawks finish ninth at the Prairie View A&M Invitational on Jan. 31-Feb. 2, leading the team with 1,127 pins over six traditional games, good for a 187.33 average, and helping the team beat Nebraska, Maryland Eastern Shore and Stephen F. Austin. She also helped Whitewater place ninth at Arkansas State's Mid-Winter Classic on Feb. 14-16.
For February, Mertins led the CIBC in strike percentage (46.6 percent) and first-ball average (8.98 pins), and finished second in the conference in fill percentage (84.9 percent) and pins per frame (19.65).