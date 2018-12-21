Bowlers roll honor scores
James Ferguson led off a 753 series with a 300 game Thursday in the Knights of Castle League at Castle Lanes. Ferguson, 49, followed his 13th lifetime perfect game with games of 248 and 205.
At Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Taylor Melahn had games of 266, 254 and 208 for a 728 series in the Thursday Gooseberries Classic League.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.