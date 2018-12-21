Try 1 month for 99¢

Bowlers roll honor scores

James Ferguson led off a 753 series with a 300 game Thursday in the Knights of Castle League at Castle Lanes. Ferguson, 49, followed his 13th lifetime perfect game with games of 248 and 205.

At Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Taylor Melahn had games of 266, 254 and 208 for a 728 series in the Thursday Gooseberries Classic League.

