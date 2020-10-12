Names in the Spotlight: Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers roll honor scores

Last week was another busy week on the lanes for Racine County bowlers.

Last Thursday, six bowlers at four houses had honor scores.

At Castle Lanes in Racine, Zak Eidsor, 25, rolled his 19th 800 series and 18th 300 game with an 822 (255-267-300) in the Knights of Castle League, and Jenny Sieker, 48, shot a 705 series (224-236-245) in the Strikettes League.

On the other side of I-94, Todd Williams had his first lifetime 300 game during a 718 series (204-300-214) in the Union Grove Men's Commercial League at Old Settler's Bowling Center in Union Grove; at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Cotie Holbek rolled his 57th lifetime 800 series with an 818 (265-288-265) and Michael Scalf rolled a 300 game during a 746 series, both in the Gooseberries Classic League; at River City Lanes in Waterford, Jessica Woelfel rolled a 728 series (279 high game) in the Thursday Night Ladies League.

Last Wednesday, at Towne & Country, Jenny Wonders had a 748 series and Taylor Melahn had a 712 series (277 high game), both in the Tri-B Bowlers League.