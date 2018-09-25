Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Bowlers roll honor scores

Ethan Witterholt rolled a 300 game and nearly had an 800 series Monday in the Miller Monday Night Classic League at River City Lanes in Waterford. Witterholt finished with a 793 series.

Saturday, Sam Kelly rolled a women's national honor score of 721 in the Early Eights League at The Lanes on 20 in Mount Pleasant.

