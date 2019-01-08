Try 1 month for 99¢

Bowlers roll honor scores

Billy Hibbard had a series to remember in the River City Monday Miller Classic League. Hibbard rolled a 300 game on his way to an 868 series. Also in the Miller Classic League, Darren Kisting rolled a 300, but finished behind Hibbard with a 792 series.

At Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Roy Chase rolled his first career 300 game in the Monday Night Majors League. Chase rolled a 203, 300, 214, for a 717 series.

