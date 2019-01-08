Bowlers roll honor scores
Billy Hibbard had a series to remember in the River City Monday Miller Classic League. Hibbard rolled a 300 game on his way to an 868 series. Also in the Miller Classic League, Darren Kisting rolled a 300, but finished behind Hibbard with a 792 series.
At Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Roy Chase rolled his first career 300 game in the Monday Night Majors League. Chase rolled a 203, 300, 214, for a 717 series.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.